School crest logo

School crest logo design university college learning academic historical heritage elegant traditional school education blue branding logo shield crest
A school logo for Joseph Sears School in Kenilworth, IL. The crest references their long heritage, and simplified leaves represent the elm leaves associated with the Village of Kenilworth, the school's location in the Chicago area.

