Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Driss Chelouati

Post feed

Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
Hire Me
  • Save
Post feed social network social media social branding illustration clean app ui design modern bulma
Post feed social network social media social branding illustration clean app ui design modern bulma
Download color palette
  1. post-feed-dribbble-cover.png
  2. post-feed-2x.png

Friendkit | Social Media UI Kit

Price
$22
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Friendkit | Social Media UI Kit

Meet Friendkit, a nice and clean bulma social media app template. It features a lot of different pages and layouts. Everything to build a great social webapp is there!

Dont forget to press (L) from some Love ;)

---------------------------------------------------

Have a custom project? Reach us on :
https://digisquad.io

CSS Ninja website :
https://cssninja.io

CSS Ninja on Envato :
cssninjaStudio

Follow CSS Ninja on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/cssninjaStudio

Driss Chelouati
Driss Chelouati
UI/UX Designer. Frontend Developer.
Hire Me

More by Driss Chelouati

View profile
    • Like