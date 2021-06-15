PulseUI - Sketch App UI Kit

This is the first of the UI Kit series i'm going to upload. Tasking myself to up skill in other areas by trying Sketch/Figma/Principle/Rotato. And trying to learn about selling digital goods.

This is a Doctors/Health UI Kit for Sketch. It brings many UI components that you can use for design inspiration or speed up your design workflow. More features to come and Figma version soon, enjoy!

You can purchase the UI kit for a minimum fee of just $2. (or more if you're feeling really generous) Get it here: https://tinyurl.com/4brn8ycr

Made by @MartinHuggett on Twitter.