IG19 Seeds for Good Packet

IG19 Seeds for Good Packet typography branding event packaging graphic design
A quick packaging project for wildflower seeds that were among the complimentary items conference attendees could add to their swag bags in a pop-up store upon arrival. Art generously donated by Mary Peterson.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
