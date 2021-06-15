Sushant Kumar Rai

Endangered Bird: Puerto Rican Nightjar

Endangered Bird: Puerto Rican Nightjar create awareness international typography style endangered bird poster design swiss design swiss style pattern design communication design graphic design sushant kumar rai
The mottled, 8-inch (20-centimeter) Puerto Rican nightjar easily blends into the forest floors and scrublands of its namesake island, but those habitats are increasingly fragmented by residential, industrial, and recreational development. The species is endangered, but still has several hundred mating pairs, each of which can raise one or two chicks at a time.

