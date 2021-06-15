Endangered Bird: Puerto Rican Nightjar

Trending designs to inspire you
The mottled, 8-inch (20-centimeter) Puerto Rican nightjar easily blends into the forest floors and scrublands of its namesake island, but those habitats are increasingly fragmented by residential, industrial, and recreational development. The species is endangered, but still has several hundred mating pairs, each of which can raise one or two chicks at a time.