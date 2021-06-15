Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zarya Kiqo

Two Story House

Two Story House ornate decorative hatching cross graphic visual illustration drawing art line line art watching watch creepy boy little kid story two house
A digital line art illustration of a two story house or mansion, where a young boy - in a jumper and shirt - is looking outside through a window, in a creepy kind of way. Outside there is a woman looking towards the house. A commission. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

