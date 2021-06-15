Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AT3-21_About-Page

AT3-21_About-Page grid at3-21 aristide benoist design system ui art direction jon way jw.s about page graphic design
A look at the final design of the about page for @Aristide Benoist , and how the grid of awards/clients was designed. It isn't entirely scalable, but given the data set at the time and the approx lifespan of ari's sites, it seemed do-able. Ive done things kinda similar, but I liked how the system and real data made something that felt rather organic.

I went off the deep-end on the about page, so more explorations coming soon.

