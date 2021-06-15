Hello Dribbblers!

At Nacar we’ve been working on upgrading our About Us page.

They say there’s not a second chance for first impressions and that is why we wanted to make the best out of this page that acts as an introduction of who we are.

We wanted a design that not only packs interesting and useful information about us, Nacar brand and Nacar team, but also encapsulate what our brand is as a whole, both stylistically and in terms of personality.

We hope you like this rebump of the page.

Stay tune for more shots! And share your feedback with us!

Credits to Paula Pérez and Borja Regueiro, UX/UI Designers at Nacar.

Nacar Design