Community Platform Concept Design

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some of the concept designs from when we attempted to revamp the visual interface of Tribe last year. Relatively busy at times, but designed upon a clean design foundation, and it resolved 90% of the critical bugs that we encountered back then, resulting in increased satisfaction from our customers.
Much of it never got released to production as a result of shifting our attention to a wider overhaul of the platform, but it became the visual language upon which we built new apps and services like private messaging or the moderation system.
Start your Tribe today if you're looking to create an online community that sparks connections and helps you and your business connect with your audience under your own brand.
Also, we're hiring for multiple product roles!