Community Platform Concept Design

Some of the concept designs from when we attempted to revamp the visual interface of Tribe last year. Relatively busy at times, but designed upon a clean design foundation, and it resolved 90% of the critical bugs that we encountered back then, resulting in increased satisfaction from our customers.

Much of it never got released to production as a result of shifting our attention to a wider overhaul of the platform, but it became the visual language upon which we built new apps and services like private messaging or the moderation system.

