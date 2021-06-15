Justine Bonito

Fast and Furious at night

Fast and Furious at night isometric low poly colors render illustration blender 3d
I wanted to re-use this scene and play with the lighting.
Hope you like this one!

Do you prefer to drive during the day or at night?

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
