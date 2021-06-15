Clare Brito

On/Off Switch

Clare Brito
Clare Brito
  • Save
On/Off Switch dailyui015 darkmode lightmode mobile app design figma design figma concept design user interface design ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

DailyUI 015

On/off switch for a torch or flashlight mobile app.

Clare Brito
Clare Brito

More by Clare Brito

View profile
    • Like