Flick - The BitClout App Diamonds
On iOS, with Android following shortly, we've released many new little features, but right now Flick has released Diamonds for BitClout, reflecting what you can do on the Web Client. Now in app you can gift people Diamonds and the receiver will get some of your BitClout creator coin. It will also enable any replies to your posts to bubble to the top. And of course, I couldn't forget, it's on Dark Mode too!

