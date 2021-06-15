ONGODI VANESSA ONYEMA

Check out page - 002 Daily UI

ONGODI VANESSA ONYEMA
ONGODI VANESSA ONYEMA
  • Save
Check out page - 002 Daily UI design ux ui illustration
Download color palette

I chose a rich pastel palette for the website interface which is a common minimalist aesthetic. Images were gotten online.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
ONGODI VANESSA ONYEMA
ONGODI VANESSA ONYEMA

More by ONGODI VANESSA ONYEMA

View profile
    • Like