On Off Switch - Daily UI Day 15

The design corresponds to focus mode being activated and deactivated.

In activated mode,

- the notifications are hidden and no vibrations or disturbance occurs

- the dark theme is used to correspond to minimal disturbance or attraction towards phone use

- the lightened bulb on the focus mode subconsciously affects our brain in a positive manner.

- the 'hocus, pocus, focus' is a fun entity that has a positive effect on the mood of the user hence affecting productivity positivitely.

In deactivated mode

- the phone functions normally and has no restrictions.

- it creates a need to see that lightned bulb because of the dopamine realease.

------------------------------------------

Feedback is welcome!