On Off Switch - Daily UI Day 15

The design corresponds to focus mode being activated and deactivated.
In activated mode,
- the notifications are hidden and no vibrations or disturbance occurs
- the dark theme is used to correspond to minimal disturbance or attraction towards phone use
- the lightened bulb on the focus mode subconsciously affects our brain in a positive manner.
- the 'hocus, pocus, focus' is a fun entity that has a positive effect on the mood of the user hence affecting productivity positivitely.
In deactivated mode
- the phone functions normally and has no restrictions.
- it creates a need to see that lightned bulb because of the dopamine realease.
------------------------------------------
Feedback is welcome!