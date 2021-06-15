Shreya Sharma

On Off Switch - Daily UI Day 15

Shreya Sharma
Shreya Sharma
  • Save
On Off Switch - Daily UI Day 15 on off switch focus mode dailyui ux ui design app
Download color palette

The design corresponds to focus mode being activated and deactivated.

In activated mode,
- the notifications are hidden and no vibrations or disturbance occurs
- the dark theme is used to correspond to minimal disturbance or attraction towards phone use
- the lightened bulb on the focus mode subconsciously affects our brain in a positive manner.
- the 'hocus, pocus, focus' is a fun entity that has a positive effect on the mood of the user hence affecting productivity positivitely.

In deactivated mode
- the phone functions normally and has no restrictions.
- it creates a need to see that lightned bulb because of the dopamine realease.

------------------------------------------
Feedback is welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Shreya Sharma
Shreya Sharma

More by Shreya Sharma

View profile
    • Like