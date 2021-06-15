Travel App Design for Travel Agency, Traveler, Trip, Tour

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
👉 Travelm is a UI Kit for travel, tour, trip app, especially for travelers, travel agencies. This UI kit made with precision while maintaining modern design patterns and Apple’s Humen Interface Guidelines.
👉 This is a UI Kit based on research and great user experience (UX) from a group of e-commerce app users. I took some user interviews, a survey, etc.
👉 This is a clean, colorful, stylish, and useful UI Kit. Everything was made from scratch based on gorgeous reusable elements, components & symbols. Travelm is the fully completed UI Kit for your Travel app, Tour app, vacation app, trip app, and travel agency app.
---
My products are not just focused on user interface but also learn how they work. It was made for Designers, Developers, startups, and Design Agencies to speed up their process of designing a mobile app.
