Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Rifat Sarkar
Rinex

Travel App Design for Travel Agency, Traveler, Trip, Tour

Rifat Sarkar
Rinex
Rifat Sarkar for Rinex
Hire Us
  • Save
Travel App Design for Travel Agency, Traveler, Trip, Tour trip planner travelling adventure sights flight booking hotel booking ui design explore booking travel agency journey app trip app travel app tourism app tour app mobile app designer app design app
Travel App Design for Travel Agency, Traveler, Trip, Tour trip planner travelling adventure sights flight booking hotel booking ui design explore booking travel agency journey app trip app travel app tourism app tour app mobile app designer app design app
Travel App Design for Travel Agency, Traveler, Trip, Tour trip planner travelling adventure sights flight booking hotel booking ui design explore booking travel agency journey app trip app travel app tourism app tour app mobile app designer app design app
Travel App Design for Travel Agency, Traveler, Trip, Tour trip planner travelling adventure sights flight booking hotel booking ui design explore booking travel agency journey app trip app travel app tourism app tour app mobile app designer app design app
Travel App Design for Travel Agency, Traveler, Trip, Tour trip planner travelling adventure sights flight booking hotel booking ui design explore booking travel agency journey app trip app travel app tourism app tour app mobile app designer app design app
Travel App Design for Travel Agency, Traveler, Trip, Tour trip planner travelling adventure sights flight booking hotel booking ui design explore booking travel agency journey app trip app travel app tourism app tour app mobile app designer app design app
Download color palette
  1. Shot.jpg
  2. Screen 1.jpg
  3. Screen 2.jpg
  4. Colour.jpg
  5. Typography.jpg
  6. Thank you.jpg

Travelm - Travel App UI Kit

Price
$9
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Travelm - Travel App UI Kit

👉 Travelm is a UI Kit for travel, tour, trip app, especially for travelers, travel agencies. This UI kit made with precision while maintaining modern design patterns and Apple’s Humen Interface Guidelines.

👉 This is a UI Kit based on research and great user experience (UX) from a group of e-commerce app users. I took some user interviews, a survey, etc.

👉 This is a clean, colorful, stylish, and useful UI Kit. Everything was made from scratch based on gorgeous reusable elements, components & symbols. Travelm is the fully completed UI Kit for your Travel app, Tour app, vacation app, trip app, and travel agency app.

---

My products are not just focused on user interface but also learn how they work. It was made for Designers, Developers, startups, and Design Agencies to speed up their process of designing a mobile app.

👉 Download or Buy This UI Kit

👋 Let's Talk:
rifats.ux@gmail.com

🤝 Let's connect:
Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook

IG Typeface.jpg
300 KB
Download
IG Color Palleette.jpg
200 KB
Download
Screen 2.jpg
1 MB
Download
Screen 1.jpg
1 MB
Download
IG Shot.jpg
600 KB
Download
Rinex
Rinex
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Rinex

View profile
    • Like