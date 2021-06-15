Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Apple Home App

Day #15 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the fifteenth shot of the UI design challenge. Here, the task was to try and create a redesigned Apple Home app using the neomorphism concept. Came up with a dark-mode version of the application in 10 hours.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
