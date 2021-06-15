The logo of an esports organization Winstrike Team.

The current Winstrike logo needed a rethink. It didn’t match the current design trends and looked oversaturated with illustrations. The concept of space thematic remained unchanged. It is perfectly suited to esports, as the spheres are united by progress, technology, innovation. Developing the space theme, we added details that would just enhance the recognition of Winstrike through such images.

More details here: https://quberten.com/content/identity-winstrike