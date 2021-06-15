Abdelshafi

Letter Q

Letter Q arrow go letter q letter g adobe dimension 3d monogram illustration design typogaphy logo lettering lettermark 36 days of type 36days 36daysoftype
Letter Q + Arrow ➡️ from 36 days of type challenge
After finishing it looked more like G or Go 🤙

See more from me on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/abdelshafi.design

