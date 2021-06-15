Trending designs to inspire you
Smart homie is a mobile UI exploration concept which is about controlling all of your home smart devices under one roof.
I hope you guys like it, please share your valuable feedback in the comments. Stay safe y'all, peace.
Design - Figma
