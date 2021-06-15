Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryand l Madeby

Redesign goride

Ryand l Madeby
Ryand l Madeby
  • Save
Redesign goride gojek branding motion graphics logo 3d graphic design animation
Download color palette

hello guys I want to share an exploration of the redesign of the Gojek application on the goride feature

For more info or projects
Email : anggryan064@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Ryand l Madeby
Ryand l Madeby

More by Ryand l Madeby

View profile
    • Like