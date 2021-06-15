Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - Day 6: User Profile

Daily UI - Day 6: User Profile
At last I managed to make my designs as pixel perfect as possible, using grids, autolayout, device mockups, ios UI kit and even some ios guilines.

Practiced creating gradients on the background (can you see it?) and dark mode version.

Thanks!

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
