Daily UI - Day 6: User Profile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At last I managed to make my designs as pixel perfect as possible, using grids, autolayout, device mockups, ios UI kit and even some ios guilines.
Practiced creating gradients on the background (can you see it?) and dark mode version.
Thanks!