Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tushar Thakkar

Simple Sign Up page

Tushar Thakkar
Tushar Thakkar
  • Save
Simple Sign Up page ux travel sign up
Download color palette

Sign up page for a travel company. 100 days of UI #Day1 #DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Tushar Thakkar
Tushar Thakkar

More by Tushar Thakkar

View profile
    • Like