Rakibul Hasan

Modern luxury business card template design.

Rakibul Hasan
Rakibul Hasan
  • Save
Modern luxury business card template design. greeting card digital media stationery design company card professional card thank you card custom business card modern business card luxury business card unique business card illustration logo personal card graphic design visiting card corporate identity branding brand identity business card
Download color palette

Hello there,
Here is the new Modern luxury business card template design.

Business cards are cards bearing business information about a company or individual. They are shared during formal introductions as a convenience and a memory aid.

Looking for a similar design
E-mail me: rakibulhasan4041@gmail.com
Order me: https://fiverr.com/rakibul_4041

Rakibul Hasan
Rakibul Hasan

More by Rakibul Hasan

View profile
    • Like