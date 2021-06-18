Lucchini Johann

Y for Ma Yansong - Architype Alphabet Project

design graphic design abstract concept archi architect architecture typography
Y for Ma Yansong who designed the Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Artur Lysyuk

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
