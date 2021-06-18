Y for Ma Yansong - Architype Alphabet Project

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Y for Ma Yansong who designed the Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort.
Swipe to see the building photographied by © Artur Lysyuk
Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.
More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com
Instagram I Website