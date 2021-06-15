Vanda

UI/UX Mobile App

Hey everyone!

I'm excited to share one of my designs of SmartDNS app!
With SmartDNS you get access to almost any streaming services, unlock content that is not available in your region and avoid any geo-blocking!
I was pushing hard to keep the design minimalistic and make the user experience delightful.
Any thoughts are welcome 🙏

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
