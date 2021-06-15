UI/UX Mobile App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey everyone!
I'm excited to share one of my designs of SmartDNS app!
With SmartDNS you get access to almost any streaming services, unlock content that is not available in your region and avoid any geo-blocking!
I was pushing hard to keep the design minimalistic and make the user experience delightful.
Any thoughts are welcome 🙏