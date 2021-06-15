Music App - Afro Beat(Gruvy)

Afrobeat is a genre of music that combines West African music and American jazz together.

Gruvy is an app that wants to help promote afrobeat music to a much wider audience around the world. Africa has a lot to offer and its melody is just one part of it and so it’s only right to design an app that has a carefully curated list of afrobeat music dated from the 1960s down to what’s on the trend table.

The front cover features Burna boy, a musician from Nigeria who was awarded a Grammy on March 14, 2021. The focus of the app is to delight its users with the afrobeat fusion and we do this by creating an appealing and intuitive interface and this is achieved through colors, text, parterns, illustrations e.t.c

