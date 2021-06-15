Trevor Denton

Snapchat Profiles

Trevor Denton
Trevor Denton
  • Save
Snapchat Profiles snap stories story chat map card app bitmoji profile snapchat ux ui product design design mobile ios
Download color palette

Communication is the heart of Snapchat.

We needed to design a way to further enhance how we communicate on the service. 
Enter My Profile, Friendship Profiles, Group Profiles, Creator Profiles, and Show Profiles.

Profiles make it easy to find the Snapchat features that you care about the most, like your Snapchat identity, Bitmoji, Story Management, Chat, location on the Map, friend info, and even some new additions like Charms.

Since launching, Friendship Profile views have more than doubled to
350 Million views a day.

Trevor Denton
Trevor Denton
designs products in los angeles

More by Trevor Denton

View profile
    • Like