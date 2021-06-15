Snapchat Profiles

Communication is the heart of Snapchat.

We needed to design a way to further enhance how we communicate on the service.

Enter My Profile, Friendship Profiles, Group Profiles, Creator Profiles, and Show Profiles.

Profiles make it easy to find the Snapchat features that you care about the most, like your Snapchat identity, Bitmoji, Story Management, Chat, location on the Map, friend info, and even some new additions like Charms.

Since launching, Friendship Profile views have more than doubled to

350 Million views a day.