Mayur Jyoti Baruah

Sign-Up Screen

Mayur Jyoti Baruah
Mayur Jyoti Baruah
  • Save
Sign-Up Screen uidesign registration websignup login signup
Download color palette

#DailyUI
Here's a concept of an account creation screen for an antivirus app.

Let me know what you think in the comments below. 🙂
If you like it, please hit the “L” key or the like button.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Mayur Jyoti Baruah
Mayur Jyoti Baruah

More by Mayur Jyoti Baruah

View profile
    • Like