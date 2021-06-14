Sangapan Alfred Gultom

Flower Shop Branding

Sangapan Alfred Gultom
Sangapan Alfred Gultom
  • Save
Flower Shop Branding branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Branding for flower shop Lisha flower (personal project).

#brandingdesign #graphicdesign
#flowers #florist #logodesigns #aesthetic #paperbag
#branding #designer #creative #logo
Just inspired by @/nastud.io studio and motion graph @/cla.graphicjoy

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Sangapan Alfred Gultom
Sangapan Alfred Gultom

More by Sangapan Alfred Gultom

View profile
    • Like