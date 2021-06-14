Daniel do Carmo

Poster of the movie: Love on Poster

Daniel do Carmo
Daniel do Carmo
  • Save
Poster of the movie: Love on Poster graphic design design illustration
Download color palette

Poster I made for the promotion of the film @filmeamoremcartaz by @jullymolina and @fsrafael! ❤ I was crazy to be able to talk about my pride in participating in this project! Ameeeei result and I was super happy with the invitation! The film will be available from tomorrow (10.04.2021) at noon on Jully's YouTube channel!

Cartaz que fiz pra divulgação do filme @filmeamoremcartaz da @jullymolina e @fsrafael! ❤ Tava doido pra poder falar sobre meu orgulho de participar desse projeto! Ameeeei resultado e fiquei super feliz com o convite! O filme estará disponível a partir de amanhã (10.04.2021) ao meio dia no canal da Jully no YouTube!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Daniel do Carmo
Daniel do Carmo

More by Daniel do Carmo

View profile
    • Like