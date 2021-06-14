Poster of the movie: Love on Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Poster I made for the promotion of the film @filmeamoremcartaz by @jullymolina and @fsrafael! ❤ I was crazy to be able to talk about my pride in participating in this project! Ameeeei result and I was super happy with the invitation! The film will be available from tomorrow (10.04.2021) at noon on Jully's YouTube channel!
Cartaz que fiz pra divulgação do filme @filmeamoremcartaz da @jullymolina e @fsrafael! ❤ Tava doido pra poder falar sobre meu orgulho de participar desse projeto! Ameeeei resultado e fiquei super feliz com o convite! O filme estará disponível a partir de amanhã (10.04.2021) ao meio dia no canal da Jully no YouTube!