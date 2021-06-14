Daniel do Carmo

Cover album cd Rapper Djonga - Fanart

Cover album cd Rapper Djonga - Fanart logo design illustration graphic design
Art made by @djongador in honor of his album entitled "Nude" that speaks a lot about the essence and soul of the artist. I really liked the concept and added the keywords skin, bone and heart to my interpretation of this record.

Arte que fiz do @djongador em homenagem ao seu álbum intitulado "Nu" que fala muito da essência e da alma do artista. Eu gostei demais do conceito e acrescentei as palavras chave "Pele, Osso e Coração" na minha interpretação desse disco.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
