Cover album cd Rapper Djonga - Fanart

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Art made by @djongador in honor of his album entitled "Nude" that speaks a lot about the essence and soul of the artist. I really liked the concept and added the keywords skin, bone and heart to my interpretation of this record.
Arte que fiz do @djongador em homenagem ao seu álbum intitulado "Nu" que fala muito da essência e da alma do artista. Eu gostei demais do conceito e acrescentei as palavras chave "Pele, Osso e Coração" na minha interpretação desse disco.