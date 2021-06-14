Ismail Ahmad

Payment App UI

Payment App UI nigeria africa digital banking payment product design design branding
A snippet of a payment mobile app I am currently working on!
The idea is to make digital banking more fun for individual and businesses.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
