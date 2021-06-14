Dano Nunes

#Kleanteam wordmark (Proposal)

#Kleanteam wordmark (Proposal) orange green clean wordmark identity proposal feedback logo branding
Proposal for a staff uniform and also community for CookedKlean. This proposal was not chosen. Constructive feedback is much appreciated for me to continue tuning my craft. Happy to hear your thoughts! :-)

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
