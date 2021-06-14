Cem Baspinar

Self-portrait II

Self-portrait II profile picture avatar illustration selfportrait pixelart pixel
Second self-portrait I've drawn in pixel art style. I do these because it's easier for me to draw myself for some reason. Just a hobby thing. You can see the bigger version on my Instagram @aftopot

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
