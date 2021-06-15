Day 44: 100 Days of Hand Lettering

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy pride everyone! 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ 💖
I had to redo the type on this one. Although, now that I'm looking at it the first draft wasn't bad either.
Let me know in the comments if you found the smiley face.
Day 44 of 100 Days of Hand Lettering