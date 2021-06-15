Joseph España

Day 44: 100 Days of Hand Lettering

100daysofhandlettering progress rainbow procreate type 100dayproject lettering hand lettering typography illustration pride
  1. 44.mp4
  2. 44.jpg

Happy pride everyone! 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 💖

I had to redo the type on this one. Although, now that I'm looking at it the first draft wasn't bad either.

Let me know in the comments if you found the smiley face.

Day 44 of 100 Days of Hand Lettering

UX/UI designer & lettering artist ✨

