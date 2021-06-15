Alex Spenser
The Faces

Abstract Shapes & Textures

Alex Spenser
The Faces
Alex Spenser for The Faces
Abstract Shapes & Textures branding surreal visual art visual design visual identity grain glaze liquid illustration octane 3d art 3d colors shapes sculpture ceramic texture naural abstract pattern
Style exploration in progress...

I'm trying to put together some shapes, patterns, colors and textures into something bigger.

Hoping to get at lease one artwork done every week, and let's see how it turns out.

The Faces
The Faces
Identity Design for Lifestyle & Wellness brands.
