Cersei's Poison Poster

Cersei's Poison Poster
Yeah, so I made up a fake music group called "Cersei's Poison" and they're going on a tour! Here's a shot of the band name and other details. (For my Illustrator class)

Featured here is Cersei Lannister with the likeness of the actor (Lena Headey) playing her in HBO's adaptation of "Game of Thrones".

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
