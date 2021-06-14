MJ_CREATIVES

A logo that speaks to people that are fit but love to eat

They are a fitness apparel store that also runs a fitness and health blog. the target audience for us is those individuals that are caught in between being fit and loving to eat. Hence FitishBody.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
