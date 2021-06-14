Bruno Delorence

Learning Japanese App

Bruno Delorence
Bruno Delorence
  • Save
Learning Japanese App learning learn japanese education ios android mobile app experience illustration ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. Diagonal 8 Screens (1600x1200) Dribbble (Iphone12)_1.mp4
  2. Learning japanese app.png

Hi, friends

The design concept for the Japanese Learn App project we are working on. A step to make education easier for everyone! I hope you enjoyed it! Thanks for your likes and comments!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact us brundelorence@gmail.com

Bruno Delorence
Bruno Delorence
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Bruno Delorence

View profile
    • Like