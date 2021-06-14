Jellynote Mobile UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
While re-designing some of the user experiences for the beginner’s section of Jellynote website, it was important to me to keep the illustrations not too distracting across the designs. The focus needed to stay on the content and that’s why we aimed for illustrations mainly for the page headers and footers. This way they could stand out through their storytelling while also having a greater impact on the user experience.
To see the project case study go to my website
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn