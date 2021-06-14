Afro-Wakarer App - Tour places around Africa

AFRO-WAKARER APP UI/UX DESIGN.

ABOUT:

The Afro-wakarer app allows you comprehensively tour the fascinating places and sights of Africa right there on the app, with the most exciting pictures and also book tours instantly and securedly to physically visit these places.

DESIGN STYLE:

The Afro-wakarer app was designed with a colorful and engaging interface in mind, minimal design style and a modern outlook.

-VINCENT ZAN OGBU,

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/vinzan_ogbu/