Afro-Wakarer App - Tour places around Africa

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
AFRO-WAKARER APP UI/UX DESIGN.
ABOUT:
The Afro-wakarer app allows you comprehensively tour the fascinating places and sights of Africa right there on the app, with the most exciting pictures and also book tours instantly and securedly to physically visit these places.
DESIGN STYLE:
The Afro-wakarer app was designed with a colorful and engaging interface in mind, minimal design style and a modern outlook.
-VINCENT ZAN OGBU,
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/vinzan_ogbu/