SoccerNigeria App - Updates from matches of Nigerian clubs.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
SOCCERNIGERIA APP UI/UX DESIGN.
ABOUT:
With SoccerNigeria App, you can easily find the latest updates about football matches played in the Nigerian clubs NPFL league. It features clubs details, matches stats, timeline, lineups, summary and video highlights.
FOCUS OF DESIGN/PROBLEMS SOLVED:
The focus of the design was incorporating all the bulky features of the app, and yet achieving an uncluttered app interface. This was achieving by focusing on navigation, that is spreading each app page to a different screen and use of linked components.
-Vincent Zan Ogbu,
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/vinzan_ogbu/