SoccerNigeria App - Updates from matches of Nigerian clubs.

SOCCERNIGERIA APP UI/UX DESIGN.

ABOUT:

With SoccerNigeria App, you can easily find the latest updates about football matches played in the Nigerian clubs NPFL league. It features clubs details, matches stats, timeline, lineups, summary and video highlights.

FOCUS OF DESIGN/PROBLEMS SOLVED:

The focus of the design was incorporating all the bulky features of the app, and yet achieving an uncluttered app interface. This was achieving by focusing on navigation, that is spreading each app page to a different screen and use of linked components.

