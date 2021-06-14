Hospital App Design

Hello everyone, here is the few designs of medical institute app. This app is for Patients they can consult to the doctor through video call or chat or voice call as well.

The benifits of this app is they don't need to stand in queue & wait for consultation to the doctor or just show the medical test reports.

Through this app they can get very fast treatment & track all the history.

