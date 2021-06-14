Annie Ruygt

Run To Users, for Fly.io

Run To Users, for Fly.io landing page tech illustration tech graphic illustration web design
We redid a lot of fly.io's website recently, going iwth a more airy and even painterly style. The OG fly colors are still there (as they always will be) and ya gotta keep the balloons alive!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
