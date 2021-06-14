Nature Patterns: Chaos, Flow, Meanders

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Graphic Study of Patterns in Nature:
Chaos is defined scientifically as a form of order that lacks predictability; it’s the study of how simple patterns can be generated from complicated underlying behavior.
Flow is a repeating pattern of swirling vortices caused by a process known as vortex shedding. This process is responsible for the unsteady separation of flow of a fluid around blunt bodies.
Meander includes a series of regular sinuous curves, bends, loops, turns, or windings in the channel of a river, stream, or other watercourse. When a river shifts its channel within a valley or it swings from side to side as it flows across its floodplain it produces as meander pattern.