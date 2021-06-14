garretbruh

Nature Patterns: Chaos, Flow, Meanders

garretbruh
garretbruh
  • Save
Nature Patterns: Chaos, Flow, Meanders poster editorial typography graphic design
Nature Patterns: Chaos, Flow, Meanders poster editorial typography graphic design
Nature Patterns: Chaos, Flow, Meanders poster editorial typography graphic design
Download color palette
  1. nothing is coincidence.jpg
  2. nothing is coincidence_x2.jpg
  3. nothing is coincidence_x2.1.jpg

Graphic Study of Patterns in Nature:

Chaos is defined scientifically as a form of order that lacks predictability; it’s the study of how simple patterns can be generated from complicated underlying behavior.

Flow is a repeating pattern of swirling vortices caused by a process known as vortex shedding. This process is responsible for the unsteady separation of flow of a fluid around blunt bodies.

Meander includes a series of regular sinuous curves, bends, loops, turns, or windings in the channel of a river, stream, or other watercourse. When a river shifts its channel within a valley or it swings from side to side as it flows across its floodplain it produces as meander pattern.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
garretbruh
garretbruh
Direction & Design. Available For Hire.

More by garretbruh

View profile
    • Like