Logo - fast food concept

Logo - fast food concept illustration minimal market logo illustrator branding vector design
An interesting feature of this project is that for the fast food company it is very important that its brand be attractive, call out and remember that its sales strategy is close to fast roads and well-traveled roads.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
