App Health Solutions

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, friend,
Here I have designed a health solution application
Share your thoughts and love "L".
My responsibilities
• Implement user experience (UX)
• Implementing a user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma; illustrator
Fonts used
Poppins
------------
Have a project idea? I design to improve your business & make users feel comfortable to use this. I am available for a new project.
I will give you a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don't worry, it's safe and confidential.
-------------------------------------------------- --------------
️ Drop a few lines at aziez.design25@gmail.com
Thank you !