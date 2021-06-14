App Health Solutions

Hi, friend,

Here I have designed a health solution application

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My responsibilities

• Implement user experience (UX)

• Implementing a user interface (UI)

Tools used

• Design - Figma; illustrator

Fonts used

Poppins

------------

Have a project idea? I design to improve your business & make users feel comfortable to use this. I am available for a new project.

I will give you a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don't worry, it's safe and confidential.

-------------------------------------------------- --------------

️ Drop a few lines at aziez.design25@gmail.com

Thank you !