LIA

Q of Clubs

LIA
LIA
Q of Clubs oldschool outlaw poison chain snake queen fanart movie 90s pokerdeck pokercards playingcards graphic design illustration art graphicdesign design drawing illustrator digitalillustration illustration
You'll never break the chain - Mallory Knox bringing some Cleopatra vibes as the poisoned Queen of Clubs

LIA
LIA
Illustration | Cover Art | Poster Design
