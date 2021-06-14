Repair.ng App - Find mechanics and car fixers fast.

REPAIR.NG APP

ABOUT:

Repair.ng is an end-to-end automated platform, for finding nearby car fixers and mechanics, who instantly meet you where your broken down car is, and repair it. It also doubles as a marketplace for authentic car parts, a knowledge repository about car faults, problems and how to fix them. Repair.ng is the super app for car breakdown problems and how to solve the, uniquely designed and optimized for the drivers ecosystem in Nigerian terrain.

FOCUS OF DESIGN/PROBLEMS SOLVED:

The core focus of the Repair.ng App is speed. The user flows are optimized to ensure that users speedily locate, contact and access nearby car fixers and mechanics. The hi-fidelity visual design also follow same design style of uncluttered minimalism despite the plethora of features and functions incorporated into the design.

-Vincent Zan Ogbu,

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/vinzan_ogbu/