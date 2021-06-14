Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Malley Design

Fun Biz Brand

Fun Biz Brand branding brand festival fair carnival concessions
Fun Biz Brand branding brand festival fair carnival concessions
Fun Biz Brand branding brand festival fair carnival concessions
Excited to be putting this brand project to work now that in person events are coming back! Branding we created for our friends at Fun Biz, leveraging classic carnival signage elements.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
NE MPLS studio focused on brand identity and digital design.
